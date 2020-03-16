Judd Apatow Is Still In Jason Segel’s Head (For All The Right Reasons)

Jason Segel as Peter – Dispatches from Elsewhere _ Season 1, Episode 2 – Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/AMC

While Jason Segel has gone on to become a bona fide star since his days as part of Judd Apatow’s troupe of go-to actors, he’s never forgotten the lessons he learned during those formative years. Now that he’s working both in front of and behind the camera, some of those things he learned have taken on even greater significance. When we spoke to Segel about his new series Dispatches from Elsewhere, he talked about how Apatow’s influence affected him, especially when it came to finding compatible actors, like the one he found in Elsewhere’s Eve Lindley.(Click on the media bar below to hear Jason Segel)

Dispatches from Elsewhere airs Monday nights on AMC.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak