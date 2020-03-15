‘Onward’ Tops Box Office With $12.5 Million Showing

Due to the coronavirus, moviegoers are understandably staying home, and Onward was the top earner over the weekend with $12.5 million. Here’s the top 10:

Onward – Animated film takes in $12.5 million. I Still Believe – Romantic drama starring Britt Robertson makes $10.9 million. Bloodshot – Vin Diesel’s latest rounds up $9.3 million in its first weekend. The Invisible Man – Thriller collects $6.2 million and to date it has made over $65 million domestically. The Hunt – Feature debuts with $5.7 million. Sonic the Hedgehog – Hit film grosses $2.7 million. The Way Back – Ben Affleck drama collects $2.5 million. Call of the Wild – Family film generates $2.4 million and to date it has made $62.2 million domestically. Emma – Latest iteration of the Jane Austen classic makes $1.39 million. Bad Boys For Life – Blockbuster hangs on to the top ten makes $1.1 million.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi