‘Onward’ Tops Box Office With $12.5 Million Showing

Mar 15, 2020 | Box Office, MOVIE NEWS, MOVIE TRAILERS, trailers

Due to the coronavirus, moviegoers are understandably staying home, and Onward was the top earner over the weekend with $12.5 million. Here’s the top 10:

  1. Onward – Animated film takes in $12.5 million.
  2. I Still Believe – Romantic drama starring Britt Robertson makes $10.9 million.
  3. Bloodshot Vin Diesel’s latest rounds up $9.3 million in its first weekend.
  4. The Invisible Man – Thriller collects $6.2 million and to date it has made over $65 million domestically.
  5. The Hunt – Feature debuts with $5.7 million.
  6. Sonic the Hedgehog – Hit film grosses $2.7 million.
  7. The Way Back Ben Affleck drama collects $2.5 million.
  8. Call of the Wild – Family film generates $2.4 million and to date it has made $62.2 million domestically.
  9. Emma – Latest iteration of the Jane Austen classic makes $1.39 million.
  10. Bad Boys For Life – Blockbuster hangs on to the top ten makes $1.1 million.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak
Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak
 Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi