‘Onward’ Tops Box Office With $12.5 Million Showing

Due to the coronavirus, moviegoers are understandably staying home, and Onward was the top earner over the weekend with $12.5 million. Here’s the top 10:
- Onward – Animated film takes in $12.5 million.
- I Still Believe – Romantic drama starring Britt Robertson makes $10.9 million.
- Bloodshot – Vin Diesel’s latest rounds up $9.3 million in its first weekend.
- The Invisible Man – Thriller collects $6.2 million and to date it has made over $65 million domestically.
- The Hunt – Feature debuts with $5.7 million.
- Sonic the Hedgehog – Hit film grosses $2.7 million.
- The Way Back – Ben Affleck drama collects $2.5 million.
- Call of the Wild – Family film generates $2.4 million and to date it has made $62.2 million domestically.
- Emma – Latest iteration of the Jane Austen classic makes $1.39 million.
- Bad Boys For Life – Blockbuster hangs on to the top ten makes $1.1 million.
Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi