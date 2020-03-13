Mark Wahlberg Still (Kind Of) Cares What You Say About Him

When Mark Wahlberg first hit the big screen with Renaissance Man in 1994, he didn’t necessarily have a lot of acting credibility. After all, he was best known at the time for being rapper Marky Mark and for a series of underwear ads. He had no idea how he’d be received as an actor, so he told us it was a pleasant surprise when the early reviews came in … and they liked him! (Click on the media bar below to hear Mark Wahlberg)

Of course, in the two and a half decades that have followed, he’s had plenty more reviews. After all, he’s made more than three dozen movies since then, and not all of them have been well-received. So does he still make it a point to see what reviewers are saying about him? (Click on the media bar below to hear Mark Wahlberg)

Spenser Confidential is streaming now on Netflix.

