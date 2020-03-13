How George Clooney And ‘ER’ Lucked Out

With health care seemingly on everybody’s minds these days, you may want to go back to a kinder, simpler time in our history when the one doctor everybody wanted to see was George Clooney. If you happen to find yourself with some free time on your hands, ER’s 15 seasons are ripe for binge-watching. Looking back at the show that made him a household name, Clooney told us the show’s success proved an old adage: “Sometimes, it’s better to be lucky than good.” (Click on the media bar below to hear George Clooney)

ER is now streaming on Hulu.

