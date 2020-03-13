Grace VanderWaal: From Music Star To ‘Stargirl’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Grace VanderWaal attends the Premiere of Disneys STARGIRL at El Capitan Theatre on March 10, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

At age 16, Grace VanderWaal has already made a name for herself as a singer/songwriter, having won America’s Got Talent four years ago and parlaying that into a successful music career. Now, she’s taken her quirky persona in a new direction — she’s starring in the new Disney+ movie Stargirl, playing a quirky teenage girl trying to fit in at her high school. Even though she’s become known for her music, VanderWaal told us we shouldn’t be surprised by her foray into acting, especially when she was able to find a role this good. (Click on the media bar below to hear Grace VanderWaal)

Stargirl is streaming now on Disney+.

