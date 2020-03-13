‘Big Bang’ Boys Were The Best, Says Kaley Cuoco

It’s been nearly a year since The Big Bang Theory said goodbye after 12 seasons on CBS. Though there may not be any new episodes, it’s still a lot of fun to go and revisit the old ones … and the episodes are still just as funny. Kaley Cuoco, who was the only female in the original cast, says the credit for the show’s success rests primarily on the geeky shoulders of its four scientists — Sheldon, Leonard, Howard, and Raj. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kaley Cuoco)

The Big Bang Theory airs in syndication and on TBS.

