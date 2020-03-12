On Her TV Shows, Edie Falco Likes It Rough

When it comes to the characters she plays, don’t expect perfection from Edie Falco. It’s not that she doesn’t play them perfectly — after all, she does have 14 Emmy nominations and four wins — but the characters themselves are flawed. That would certainly apply to her latest show, Tommy, in which she plays the new police chief in Los Angeles. When we spoke to Falco, she told us she’s always had a thing for roles with rough edges, and if a character was “too perfect,” it just didn’t feel right. (Click on the media below Edie Falco)
Tommy airs Thursdays at 10/9c on CBS.
Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak
Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak