On Her TV Shows, Edie Falco Likes It Rough

“The Ninth Girl” – Mayor Buddy Gray puts added pressure on Tommy to quickly solve a high-profile kidnapping when a baby is taken from a prominent local businessman, capturing the attention of the citizens of L.A., on TOMMY, Thursday, March 12 (10:00-11:00 PM ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Edie Falco as Abigail “Tommy” Thomas Photo: Phil Caruso/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

When it comes to the characters she plays, don’t expect perfection from Edie Falco. It’s not that she doesn’t play them perfectly — after all, she does have 14 Emmy nominations and four wins — but the characters themselves are flawed. That would certainly apply to her latest show, Tommy, in which she plays the new police chief in Los Angeles. When we spoke to Falco, she told us she’s always had a thing for roles with rough edges, and if a character was “too perfect,” it just didn’t feel right. (Click on the media below Edie Falco)

Tommy airs Thursdays at 10/9c on CBS.

