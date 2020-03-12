Elisabeth Moss Wanted Her Strength To Be ‘Invisible’ At First

As it’s become a box office hit, The Invisible Man has generally drawn raves from critics and fans, especially when it comes to Elisabeth Moss’s lead role. There has been a lot of praise for the character’s strength, and Moss told us that she and director Leigh Whannell made a conscious decision at the start of production that her strength was going to come as a result of her journey. (Click on the media bar below to hear Elisabeth Moss)
The Invisible Man is playing now in theaters.
