Elisabeth Moss Wanted Her Strength To Be ‘Invisible’ At First

Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss, centered) and police officers in “The Invisible Man,” written and directed by Leigh Whannell.

As it’s become a box office hit, The Invisible Man has generally drawn raves from critics and fans, especially when it comes to Elisabeth Moss’s lead role. There has been a lot of praise for the character’s strength, and Moss told us that she and director Leigh Whannell made a conscious decision at the start of production that her strength was going to come as a result of her journey. (Click on the media bar below to hear Elisabeth Moss)

The Invisible Man is playing now in theaters.

