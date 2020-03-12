‘Better Things’ Star Embraces ‘Warts And All’ Parenting

BETTER THINGS “What’s good, Shannon?” Episode 2 (Airs Thursday, March 5) — Pictured: Pamela Adlon as Sam Fox. CR: Suzanne Tenner/FX

On her FX comedy series Better Things, Pamela Adlon takes a no-holds-barred look at single parenting. It’s something she knows well — since her divorce 10 years ago, she’s been a single mom to three daughters. Her Better Things character is also raising three daughters, and Adlon, who co-created the series, says the show revolves around the idea that parenting is messy, and all you can do is the best you can. (Click on the media bar to hear Pamela Aldon)

Better Things airs Thursday nights on FX.

