Vin Diesel Really Wanted A Shot At ‘Bloodshot’

For those who are unaware of the Valiant Comics character, Bloodshot is a superhero custom-designed for the 21st century (even though he first appeared in 1992): his superpowers — strength, speed, stamina, and a superhuman ability to heal his wounds — come from millions of nanites injected into his bloodstream. But while he’s got power coursing through his veins, he’s still got the heart and soul of an ordinary human. And, as a soldier who’s seen battle, that includes a pretty severe case of post-traumatic stress disorder. Vin Diesel, who plays Bloodshot in the new movie, told us he was drawn toward the character, with all of his strengths and flaws, in a big way. (Click on the media bar below to hear Vin Diesel)
Bloodshot opens in theaters this Friday.
Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak
Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak