Nightmarish Creature Thriller ‘Sea Fever’ Hits Cinematic Shores In April

Directed and penned by Neasa Hardiman, Sea Fever centers on Siobhán (Hermione Corfield), a marine biology student who is doing research out on the ocean by spending a week on a fishing trawler. At odds with the close-kint crew (which includes Dougray Scott and Connie Nielsen),

Siobhán’s research turns nightmarish after a mysterious life form takes over the boat. The creature infects the crew members, and it’s up to Siobhán to discover a way to win the crew’s trust so everyone can survive to see another day.

Corfield is an up and coming actress, so it will be interesting to see how she carries the film as the lead. Scott and Nielsen have each carved out solid acting careers, and having two veterans anchor the project can only be an added plus behind this highly anticipated film.

This creature feature thriller has received a plethora of great reviews (it’s currently at 83% on Rotten Tomatoes), so expect this movie to garner its share of attention when it comes out in theaters and digital on April 10. Check out the trailer and tell us what you think!

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi