Mandy Moore Isn’t Just A Pearson, She’s A ‘This Is Us’ Fan

THIS IS US — “New York, New York, New York” Episode 416 — Pictured: Mandy Moore as Rebecca — (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

Mandy Moore may be the only cast member who’s around in every time period covered by This Is Us, but she’s far from being in every storyline. So there are times when she won’t see her castmates’ scenes until they air on television, and she watches just like the rest of us. Sure, she’s been spoiled because she’s read the scripts, but she told us that doesn’t mean she doesn’t get emotional when she’s watching the stories unfold on Tuesday nights. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mandy Moore)

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.

