How Daniel Radcliffe Overcame Any ‘Harry Potter’ Curse

Daniel Radcliffe was just 11 years old when he started filming the Harry Potter movies, a series that would take him all the way through his adolescence. Of course, Hollywood has had more than its fair share of sad stories involving child stars who are unable to handle their lives and careers after their early brushes with fame. Radcliffe knew he didn’t want to wind up as one of those stories, so he told us it was crucial for him to find post-Potter roles that would establish him as more than just a one-hit wonder . (Click on the media bar below to hear Daniel Radcliffe)

Miracle Workers airs Tuesday nights on TBS.

