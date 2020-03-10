Ben Affleck Had To Reach Deep Down For ‘The Way Back’

The Way Back is the story of a man who’s lost his way over the years, a former star athlete who’s succumbed to the ravages of alcoholism and is in desperate need of redemption. He finds it in the opportunity to coach the high school basketball team he’d played for in his younger days. It’s a gut-wrenching, soul-searching journey for the character, and Ben Affleck told us he needed to approach the role with a raw emotional intensity. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ben Affleck)

The Way Back is playing now in theaters.

