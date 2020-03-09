Tom Hanks Takes Command Of A Destroyer In World War II Feature ‘Greyhound’

Tom Hanks penned the script and stars in Greyhound, a WWII set thriller that is based on the C.S. Forester novel The Good Shepherd.

Captain Ernest Krause (Hanks) is a commander whose destroyer is placed in the middle of a perilous battle with a slew of Nazi U-boats. With limited help from Allied aircraft, the odds are against the USS Keeling making it out of this fight in one piece. Aaron Schneider (Get Low) directs the feature which co-stars Rob Morgan and Elisabeth Shue. With Saving Private Ryan and Band of Brothers (Hanks produced the series with Steven Spielberg) under his belt, Hanks knows how to craft a war film. Check out the trailer and tell us what you think!

Greyhound hits theaters June 12.

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi