Playing Catherine Was ‘Great’ Fun For Elle Fanning, But A Bit Strange

The Great — “The Gift” – Episode 103 – Catherine, Orlo and Marial continue their coup planning. They try to recruit an unhappy military general, Velementov, for their cause during palace celebrations honoring PeterÕs late father, Peter the Great. Peter, noting CatherineÕs unhappiness at court, gifts Catherine a sterile lover, Leo. SheÕs hesitant at first, but Leo manages to charm her. Catherine (Elle Fanning), shown. (Photo by: Ollie Upton/Hulu)

The real-life story of Catherine the Great’s ascension to Russia’s throne was no laughing matter — her husband and others died along the way. But the new Hulu miniseries The Great takes a few liberties with the character and the story, adding a bit of levity to the situation. Elle Fanning plays Catherine, Russia’s longest-ruling female leader, and she told us that playing the role for laughs at times definitely felt a bit odd. (Click on the media bar below to hear Elle Fanning)

The Great premieres May 15 on Hulu.

