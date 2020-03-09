Playing Catherine Was ‘Great’ Fun For Elle Fanning, But A Bit Strange

The real-life story of Catherine the Great’s ascension to Russia’s throne was no laughing matter — her husband and others died along the way. But the new Hulu miniseries The Great takes a few liberties with the character and the story, adding a bit of levity to the situation. Elle Fanning plays Catherine, Russia’s longest-ruling female leader, and she told us that playing the role for laughs at times definitely felt a bit odd. (Click on the media bar below to hear Elle Fanning)
The Great premieres May 15 on Hulu.
