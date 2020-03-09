‘Onward’ & Upward: The Education of Tom Holland

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 18: (L-R) Tom Holland and Chris Pratt attend the world premiere of Disney and Pixar’s ONWARD at the El Capitan Theatre on February 18, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Having put together such an impressive résumé over the past several years, it’s easy to forget that Tom Holland is still just 23 years old. And even though he’s had a crash course in blockbuster film-making with the Spiderman and Avengers movies, Holland still knows he’s got plenty to learn. That’s why, he says, he was so excited to get the opportunity to star in the new animated film Onward — he knew that working with the team at Pixar was going to give him a great education. (And, of course, it didn’t hurt that he’d get to work with his friend Chris Pratt again.) (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Holland)

Onward is playing now in theaters.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak