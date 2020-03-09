John Krasinski Can’t Keep Quiet About Fans’ Love For ‘A Quiet Place’

When John Krasinski made A Quiet Place a couple of years ago, it was a passion project for him: He produced it, co-wrote the screenplay, and directed it. Shot for a mere $17 million, the movie became a worldwide hit, grossing more than $340 million at box offices all over the globe. With a sequel about to hit theaters, Krasinski told us he’s extremely grateful for the reception the first film got from so many fans. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Krasinski)
A Quiet Place II opens in theaters on March 20.
Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak
Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak