CinemAddicts Podcast Spotlights Award Winning ‘Never Rarely Sometimes Always’

On the latest episode of CinemAddicts we spotlight Never Rarely Sometimes Always, a first rate drama penned and directed by Eliza Hittman.

Autumn (Sidney Flanigan) is a pregnant teenager in rural Pennsylvania who decides to travel with her cousin Skylar (Talia Ryder) to New York City. Getting an abortion without the parents knowing and traveling in an unknown city, especially for a youth is a scary prospect, and Hittman effectively captures Autumn’s stress inducing journey. The feature, which co-stars Ryan Eggold as Autumn’s detached father, won the Neorealism award at the Sundance Film Festival and took home the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize at the Berlin Film Festival. The feature hits theaters March 13.

Other films covered on the latest episode include the Annette Bening drama Hope Gap and the action thriller Final Kill. Take a listen below!

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi