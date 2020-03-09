Blake Shelton Impressed With Nick Jonas’s ‘Voice’ Coaching Credentials

THE VOICE — Promo Shoot — Pictured: (l-r) Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas — (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC)

For the first time since John Legend came aboard in Season 16, there’s a rookie in one of the coaches’ chairs on The Voice. Nick Jonas is the new addition, and he brings a lot of experience to the panel — though he’s only 29 now, he signed his first major-label record deal 16 years ago! Between his solo career and the Jonas Brothers, he’s put 15 singles in Billboard’s Top 40, and he’s got an extensive history of recording, touring, and acting. Looking at all the things his new co-worker has done, The Voice coach Blake Shelton thinks Jonas was a brilliant choice. (Click on the media bar below to hear Blake Shelton)

The Voice airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.

