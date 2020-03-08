‘The Burnt Orange Heresy’ Blends Postmodern Approach With Film Noir Stylings

Based on a Charles Willeford novel, The Burnt Orange Heresy centers on James Figueras (Claes Bang), an art critic who is blackmailed by an art dealer (Mick Jagger) into stealing a painting from reclusive artist Jerome Debney (Donald Sutherland). Elizabeth Debicki is Berenice Hollis, a love interest of James who joins him during a fateful trip to Lake Como.

Director James Capotondi has a rich narrative to work with, and since the feature has the makings of a suspense thriller, on would assume that filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock would be influence. That said, he and cinematographer David Ungaro had other references in mind.

“Obviously whatever you do has been informed by films you’ve done before. It’s 2020 – we live in a postmodern era, said Capotondi. “Everything has been done. We didn’t watch any HItchcock movie at all. We watched Contempt the Jean-Luc Godard (film) because it was shot in Italy, had Brigitte Bardot and was shot mostly in interiors. We watched Roman Polanski’s Chinatown. We didn’t watch any black and white film noirs because we didn’t want to copy anything but we wanted to be inspired by everything else.

The Burnt Orange Heresy is now playing in New York and Los Angeles and opens in wider release March 13.

