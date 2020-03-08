‘Onward’ Lands Top Box Office Spot With $40 Million Weekend

Onward had a strong showing in its first weekend with a $40 million take, and The Invisible Man came in at a distant second with $15.1 million. Newcomer The Way Back checked in at #3 with $8.5 million. Here’s the top 10:
- Onward – Animated film checks in with a $40 million showing.
- The Invisible Man – Suspense thriller has another solid second weekend with $15.1 million. To date, it’s made over $52.7 million domestically.
- The Way Back – Ben Affleck headlined feature collects $8.5 million in its debut weekend.
- Sonic the Hedgehog – Hit movie generates $8 million and to date it has grossed $140.8 million domestically.
- Call of the Wild – Feature collects $7 million.
- Emma – Latest iteration of the Jane Austen classic makes $5 million.
- Bad Boys for Life – Smash feature collects $3 million. Domestically, it has amassed over $202 million.
- Birds of Prey – Feature makes $2 million and to date it has collected $82.5 million domestically.
- Impractical Jokers: The Movie – Reality comedy clocks in at #9 with $1.8 million.
- My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising – Feature hangs on to the top ten makes $1.5 million.
Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi