‘Onward’ Lands Top Box Office Spot With $40 Million Weekend

Onward had a strong showing in its first weekend with a $40 million take, and The Invisible Man came in at a distant second with $15.1 million. Newcomer The Way Back checked in at #3 with $8.5 million. Here’s the top 10:

Onward – Animated film checks in with a $40 million showing. The Invisible Man – Suspense thriller has another solid second weekend with $15.1 million. To date, it’s made over $52.7 million domestically. The Way Back – Ben Affleck headlined feature collects $8.5 million in its debut weekend. Sonic the Hedgehog – Hit movie generates $8 million and to date it has grossed $140.8 million domestically. Call of the Wild – Feature collects $7 million. Emma – Latest iteration of the Jane Austen classic makes $5 million. Bad Boys for Life – Smash feature collects $3 million. Domestically, it has amassed over $202 million. Birds of Prey – Feature makes $2 million and to date it has collected $82.5 million domestically. Impractical Jokers: The Movie – Reality comedy clocks in at #9 with $1.8 million. My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising – Feature hangs on to the top ten makes $1.5 million.

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi