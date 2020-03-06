You Saw The ‘Bone Collector’ Movie? The TV Show May Still Surprise You

LINCOLN RHYME: HUNT FOR THE BONE COLLECTOR — “Original Sin” Episode 108 — Pictured: Russell Hornsby as Lincoln Rhyme — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

There are pros and cons to making a television series based on material that’s already been made into a movie. On one hand, people are going to be familiar with the characters and the story. On the other, you run the risk of people thinking they’ve already seen it before, and they know how it ends, so why bother? Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector does use characters from The Bone Collector, but the show’s star, Russell Hornsby, points out that even if you’ve seen the movie, you’re going to see a lot of things you weren’t expecting on the TV show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Russell Hornsby)

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector airs Fridays at 8/7c on NBC.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak