‘Onward’ Tested Chris Pratt & Tom Holland’s Brotherly Bond

SPELLBOUND – In Disney and Pixar’s “Onward,” Mom Laurel shares a gift with sons Ian and Barley from their late father that gives them an opportunity to spend one magical day with him. Featuring the voices of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, “Onward” opens in U.S. theaters on March 6, 2020. © 2020 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

The producers of Onward hoped they’d get something special by pairing Chris Pratt and Tom Holland together. Obviously, they brought a certain amount of box office bankability to the film, coming straight from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But since they’re playing brothers in the film, the Pixar team were optimistic that their shared work experience on the final Avengers movies would have imbued them with a kind of brotherly bond. In fact, Pratt told us that before they’d even started recording sessions for the film, the producers wanted to test their brotherly vibe. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Pratt)

Onward is playing now in theaters.

