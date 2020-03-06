‘Onward’ Tested Chris Pratt & Tom Holland’s Brotherly Bond

The producers of Onward hoped they’d get something special by pairing Chris Pratt and Tom Holland together. Obviously, they brought a certain amount of box office bankability to the film, coming straight from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But since they’re playing brothers in the film, the Pixar team were optimistic that their shared work experience on the final Avengers movies would have imbued them with a kind of brotherly bond. In fact, Pratt told us that before they’d even started recording sessions for the film, the producers wanted to test their brotherly vibe. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Pratt)
Onward is playing now in theaters.
