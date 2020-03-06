Mark Walhberg Isn’t Keeping His Enthusiasm For ‘Spenser’ Confidential

Was Mark Wahlberg being typecast when he took the lead role in the new movie Spenser Confidential? Maybe. After all, the character is a brash, troublesome, tough-talking Bostonian. The film mixes action and comedy as Spenser, an ex-cop who’s just out of prison, gets dragged into one more murder case before he leaves town. When we spoke to Wahlberg, he told us he loved how the movie found the right blend of action and attitude. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mark Wahlberg)
Spenser Confidential is streaming now on Netflix.
