Hillary Clinton: What’s Behind America’s Love/Hate Relationship With Her?

Hillary — A remarkably intimate portrait of a public woman, Hillary, interweaves revealing moments from never-before-seen 2016 campaign footage with biographical chapters of her life. Featuring exclusive interviews with Hillary Rodham Clinton herself, Bill Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, friends and journalists, the series examines how she became at once one of the most admired and vilified women in the world. Hillary Clinton, right. (Photo by: Barbara Kinney)

More than three years after the election, Hillary Clinton’s name still comes up every day in the political world. Hillary. Yes, even though she has seemingly retired from politics following her defeat in the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton is still one of the most polarizing personalities on the political scene. Why is it that people either seem to love her or hate her, with very little middle ground? That’s one of the questions addressed in Clinton’s new documentary, Hillary, and she admitted the answers they discovered were pretty eye-opening. (Click on the media bar below to hear Hillary Clinton)

Hillary is now streaming on Hulu.

