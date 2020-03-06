Hillary Clinton: What’s Behind America’s Love/Hate Relationship With Her?

More than three years after the election, Hillary Clinton’s name still comes up every day in the political world. Hillary. Yes, even though she has seemingly retired from politics following her defeat in the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton is still one of the most polarizing personalities on the political scene. Why is it that people either seem to love her or hate her, with very little middle ground? That’s one of the questions addressed in Clinton’s new documentary, Hillary, and she admitted the answers they discovered were pretty eye-opening. (Click on the media bar below to hear Hillary Clinton)
Hillary is now streaming on Hulu.
