As She Says Goodbye, Claire Danes Knows There’s No Place Like ‘Homeland’

Claire Danes as Carrie Mathison in HOMELAND, “Chalk One Up”. Photo Credit: Warrick Page/SHOWTIME.

Before Homeland, the longest Claire Danes had ever spent on one project was one television season, when she made My So-Called Life back in the mid-’90s. So when she returned to television 16 years later, and Homeland was renewed for a second season, Danes was already in uncharted territory. Now, here we are, nearly nine years after she started filming the series, and she’s finally saying goodbye. Starring as a brilliant but tormented government operative has been very rewarding for her (she’s won two Emmys and two Golden Globes), but it’s also been a very intense, challenging role. Still, as the series finale draws near, Danes says it won’t be easy to leave Carrie Mathison behind. (Click on the media bar below to hear Claire Danes)

Homeland airs Sunday nights on Showtime.

