Patricia Heaton’s Tough Times In Hollywood

A belated happy birthday to Patricia Heaton, who just celebrated her 62nd birthday. She’s spent 18 of those years working on two wildly successful shows — Everybody Loves Raymond and The Middle — so she knows she’s had a pretty good career. Her new show, Carol’s Second Act, doesn’t shy away from the issues of aging, especially when it comes to women in the workplace. Over the years, that’s been a topic of much discussion in Hollywood, where actresses have long complained about their struggles once they reach a certain age. Heaton seems to have avoided that, but she does admit she had some difficulty getting cast when she was younger. (Click on the media bar below to hear Patricia Heaton)

Carol’s Second Act airs Thursdays at 9:30/8:30c on CBS.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak