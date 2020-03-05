On ‘Picard,’ Patrick Stewart Finally Engages With The Writers

Even toward the end of an illustrious career, there are still things that Patrick Stewart is doing for the very first time. On StarTrek: Picard, he’s getting his first executive producer credit for a TV series, along with the perks that accompany it. The most eye-opening thing about it, he told us, was gaining access into the meetings where the producers and writers were shaping the show’s story lines. (Click on the media bar below to hear Patrick Stewart)
Star Trek: Picard is streaming now on CBS All Access, with new episodes debuting on Thursdays.
