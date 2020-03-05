On ‘Picard,’ Patrick Stewart Finally Engages With The Writers

“Nepenthe” — Episode #107 — Pictured (l-r): Jonathan Frakes as Riker; Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard; of the the CBS All Access series STAR TREK: PICARD. Photo Cr: Aaron Epstein/CBS ©2019 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Even toward the end of an illustrious career, there are still things that Patrick Stewart is doing for the very first time. On StarTrek: Picard, he’s getting his first executive producer credit for a TV series, along with the perks that accompany it. The most eye-opening thing about it, he told us, was gaining access into the meetings where the producers and writers were shaping the show’s story lines. (Click on the media bar below to hear Patrick Stewart)

Star Trek: Picard is streaming now on CBS All Access, with new episodes debuting on Thursdays.

