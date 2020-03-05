Harrison Ford: It’s Wild How Timely ‘Call’ Still Is Today



(photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages) Harrison Ford arrives as Twentieth Century Studios’ presents the World premiere of The Call of the Wild at the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles, CA on Thursday, February 13, 2020.(photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)

At 117 years old, Jack London’s story The Call of the Wild has aged very, very gracefully. While it’s regarded as an American literary classic and required reading for many schoolchildren, the story still holds up to modern retellings. The latest is a new motion picture starring Harrison Ford, who told us why he believes London’s story has such a timeless quality. (Click on the media bar below to hear Harrison Ford)

The Call of the Wild is playing now in theaters.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak