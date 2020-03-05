‘Birds Of Prey’ Puts Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Influences On The Screen

If you keep a close watch as you’re viewing Birds of Prey, you’ll see plenty of little easter eggs — references and callbacks to Harley Quinn’s comic book stories and other films. Margot Robbie says that Harley’s rich history really inspired her as she was preparing to play the role in Suicide Squad and the current movie, and she was happy that many of those references wound up on the screen. (Click on the media bar below to hear Margot Robbie)

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn is playing now in theaters.

