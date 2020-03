The Story Of Lil Dicky Gets Bigger With ‘Dave’

DAVE “Dave’s First” Episode 2 (Airs Wednesday, March 4) — Pictured: Dave Burd as Dave. CR: Ray Mickshaw/FX

Is it an oxymoron to say that rapper Lil Dicky is larger than life on his new comedy series? Dave Burd, the man behind the Lil Dicky phenomenon, told us that Dave is, by and large, the story of how he got into the rap game, but admits that some of it might be a little inflated for comic effect. (Click on the media bar below to hear David Burd)

Dave airs Wednesday nights on FXX.

