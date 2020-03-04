How Jesse Spencer Survives The ‘Chicago’ Winters

CHICAGO FIRE — “The Tendency of a Drowning Victim” Episode 816 — Pictured: (l-r) Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey, Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo, Christian Stolte as Randy “Mouch” McHolland — (Photo by: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC)

Anybody who’s ever lived in Chicago knows how mercurial the weather can be — it’s not unheard of to experience all four seasons in one day. For the past eight years, the Chicago Fire crew has endured plenty of Chicago weather extremes, sometimes filming their exteriors in driving snowstorms. Prior to this, star Jesse Spencer had spent eight years in Los Angeles filming “House,” so how has he adapted to his “Chicago” surroundings? (Click on the media bar below to hear Jesse Spencer)

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.

