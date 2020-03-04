For Octavia Spencer, ‘Onward’ Was Upward With A Career Goal

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 18: Octavia Spencer attends the world premiere of Disney and Pixar’s ONWARD at the El Capitan Theatre on February 18, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Over the past decade, Octavia Spencer has had the opportunity to give her voice to a few animated characters, most notably in Zootopia and the recent Dolittle. But now, she’s achieved one of her Hollywood dreams by landing a role in a Disney/Pixar animated film, Onward. Between the story, cast, and crew, Spencer told us the experience was everything she’d always hoped it would be. (Click on the media bar below to hear Octavia Spencer)

Onward opens in theaters on Friday.

