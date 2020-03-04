For Octavia Spencer, ‘Onward’ Was Upward With A Career Goal

Over the past decade, Octavia Spencer has had the opportunity to give her voice to a few animated characters, most notably in Zootopia and the recent Dolittle. But now, she’s achieved one of her Hollywood dreams by landing a role in a Disney/Pixar animated film, Onward. Between the story, cast, and crew, Spencer told us the experience was everything she’d always hoped it would be. (Click on the media bar below to hear Octavia Spencer)
Onward opens in theaters on Friday.
