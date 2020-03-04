For A Fleeting Moment, James Marsden Was Scared Of Jim Carrey

James Marsden in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG from Paramount Pictures and Sega. Photo Credit: Doane Gregory.

When James Marsden was a young actor just starting out, Jim Carrey was one of his idols. So it really was a dream come true for Marsden to get to work with Carrey on the Sonic the Hedgehog movie. Of course, just watching Carrey work his manic magic on the set was a thrill for Marsden, but he admits there were a few tense moments when they decided to break script and try a little bit of improv. Marsden told us, however, that everything worked out for the best, with his love for Carrey intact. (Click on the media bar below to hear James Marsden)

Sonic the Hedgehog is playing now in theaters.

