Luke Bryan: What Makes A Winning Candidate? (On ‘Idol,’ Of Course)



LUKE BRYAN AMERICAN IDOL Ð In anticipation of the Feb. 16 premiere of “American Idol,” on ABC, judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and in-house mentor Bobby Bones celebrated the new season at The Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles earlier today with a red carpet, surprise performance from last seasonÕs winner Laine Hardy and a moderated discussion. (ABC/Stewart Cook)LUKE BRYAN

With Super Tuesday voting going on in primary elections across the country right now, millions of people are getting their practice in for when voting begins on the new season of American Idol. OK, so it’s not exactly the same — and we really don’t want to see the presidential candidates sing — but Luke Bryan says he knows what the voters (just to clarify, the “Idol” voters) are looking for over the next few months. (Click on the media bar below to hear Luke Bryan)

American Idol airs Sundays at 8/7c on ABC.

