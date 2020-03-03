‘Just Mercy’ With Michael B. Jordan And Jamie Foxx Hits Blu-Ray In April

Just Mercy, the fact based feature headlined by Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx, hits Blu-ray and DVD on April 14 via Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. The digital version is available on March 24.

Jordan plays Bryan Stevenson, a Harvard graduate and lawyer who works in Alabama to defend the wrongly condemned or people who have not received proper representation. Foxx is Walter McMillian, a death row convict who was wrongly jailed for the murder of an 18-year-old girl. Brie Larson co-stars as Eva Ansley, a local advocate who aids Stevenson in his battle to free McMillian from this unfathomable injustice. Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously worked with Larson in Short Term 12 and The Glass Castle, directed the feature.

Extras include deleted scenes and three featurettes (“Making Mercy,” “This Moment Deserves,” and “The Equal Justice Initiative”). The DVD version includes the “Making Mercy” featurette.

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi