‘High Fidelity’s’ Zoë Kravitz Goes On The Record About … Record Stores

Fans of the 2000 movie High Fidelity have undoubtedly noticed the irony behind the new series of the same name streaming on Hulu. In the new series, also based on the Nick Hornby novel, Zoë Kravitz plays the owner of a record store who tells her tales of life and love against a backdrop of music. (In the film, John Cusack was the record store owner, and one of his old girlfriends was Lisa Bonet — a.k.a. Zoë Kravitz’s mother!) Aside from the family ties, Kravitz told us the role suited her perfectly, especially since she’s always had a thing for record stores. (Click on the media bar below to hear Zoë Kravitz)

Season 1 of High Fidelity is streaming now on Hulu.

