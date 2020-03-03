Elisabeth Moss’s ‘Invisible’ Experience: Heavy Subject, Light Set

Elisabeth Moss as Cecilia Kass in “The Invisible Man,” written and directed by Leigh Whannell.

Last weekend’s box office champion, The Invisible Man, is an intense, emotional thriller that manages to be timely in spite of its century-old source material. Elisabeth Moss plays a woman who, after getting out of a bad relationship, is terrorized by her “invisible” ex. Given the subject matter, you might think Moss would have kept her focus on the role as much as possible while she was on the set. She told us that wasn’t the case, though — she actually says she and the crew were having a lot of fun during the shoot. (Click on the media bar below to hear Elisabeth Moss)

The Invisible Man is playing now in theaters.

