Director Justin Lee Finds 1980s Inspiration Behind Action Thriller ‘Final Kill’

Directed by Justin Lee, Final Kill centers Mickey Rome (Ed Morrone) a sarcastic mercenary who is tasked with protecting a couple in Central America. Rome has his work cut out for him, as the lovers are holed up in a beautiful mansion that should be an easy target for the crime organization that’s looking for blood. Final Kill also boast an array of go-to character actors (Billy Zane, Randy Couture, Danny Trejo, Johnny Messner) to flesh out the narrative.

In the past several years, Lee has directed a healthy array of films (including the 2019 Western Badland), and he is not a director to sit and wait for the material to find him.

“Whether that’s (filming) something larger or going out with my own money and making a $10,000 film,” said Lee. “I will continue to do that to keep the ball moving forward and keep working. I’ve made a couple of larger films in a sense but they are still small indies. I usually am only operating with small capital in movies so it’s trying to always make something larger than what you really have. That’s always a struggle.”

Click on the media bar to hear Lee discuss how such 1980s films as 48 Hrs. and Midnight Run helped influence the comedic tone that’s layered into Final Kill:

Final Kill hits theaters, On Demand, and Digital on March 6.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi