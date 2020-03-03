Corey Feldman’s ‘Goonies’ Memories Are All About Friendships

If you were to put together a list of the quintessential ’80s movies, The Goonies would undoubtedly make the list. While John Hughes was chronicling the love lives of ’80s high schoolers, the team of Steven Spielberg, Chris Columbus, and Richard Donner put together an old-fashioned caper movie about pre-teens on a spirited quest for buried treasure. In the end, The Goonies is more about friendship and bonding than the actual treasure, which is fitting. After all, Corey Feldman told us that he and his Goonies co-stars, after going through that experience together, are still great friends 35 years later. (Click on the media bar below to hear Corey Feldman)





