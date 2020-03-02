Vin Diesel Makes A Valiant Effort As New Superhero ‘Bloodshot’

Marvel and DC have both proven that the idea of creating cinematic universes based on their characters can be quite lucrative. So another comic book publisher, Valiant Comics (the brainchild of a former Marvel exec), is looking to join the fray with a cinematic universe of its own. The movie that will launch this new universe is Bloodshot. It’s based on the comic of the same name, and Vin Diesel stars in the title role. What makes Bloodshot and the new “VCU” different? Diesel told us they will stay true to Valiant’s vision of superheroes that are more human and relatable than their counterparts in other comics. (Click on the media bar below to hear Vin Diesel)
Bloodshot opens in theaters on March 13.
