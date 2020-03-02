‘The Deed: Chicago’ Host Sean Conlon Cites Consistency As Key To Success

A new season of The Deed: Chicago is upon us, as multi-millionaire mogul Sean Conlon continues to provide insight and assistance to Chicago developers who are struggling with their respective property.

During our phone conversation, I asked Conlon if turning 50 last year marked a change in his personal and business life. For Conlon, personal connections, and not profits, has been a north star in his career.

“It always is about people,” said Conlon. “What did 50 tell me? Fifty told me that relationships are even more important than I ever imagined. It is easy to make money short term. Sometimes you will win short term, but the most success I’ve seen in the last couple of years has come from relationships I’ve had from over a quarter of a century in business. You can’t underestimate it.”

The second season of The Deed: Chicago premieres Wednesday, March 4 on CNBC (10 pm et).

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi