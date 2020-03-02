Kelly Clarkson & Her Winning ‘Voice’ Strategy

THE VOICE — “Blind Auditions” Episode 1802 — Pictured: Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

After one of her contestants won last season on The Voice, Kelly Clarkson’s got an enviable track record on the show: three wins in four seasons. (By comparison, longtime coach Adam Levine had three winners in his 16 seasons.) This season, she’s looking to find a fourth winner, and she spoke to us about what she’s looking for as she’s building her team. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kelly Clarkson)

The Voice airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.

