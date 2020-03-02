Jason Segel: How A Scary Time Led Him ‘Elsewhere’

Jason Segel as Peter – Dispatches from Elsewhere _ Season 1, Episode 2 – Photo Credit: Jessica Kourkounis/AMC

Jason Segel might have become famous as part of Judd Apatow’s troupe, but there’s no way you’ll ever confuse the new series Segel’s created, Dispatches from Elsewhere, with Freaks & Geeks or Undeclared, his two Apatow series. Instead, Dispatches from Elsewhere” — Segel’s first television project since How I Met Your Mother wrapped six years ago — is a dramatic anthology set against the backdrop of alternate reality games. Where did Segel come up with the unusual premise for the show? He told us that, after HIMYM, he was open to anything, and his lack of direction, ironically enough, led him in this direction. (Click on the media bar below to her Jason Segel)

Dispatches from Elsewhere airs Monday nights on AMC.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak