Director Kenneth Branagh Promises A “Sea of Surprises” With ‘Artemis Fowl’

As evidenced with Thor, the Sleuth remake, and Murder on the Orient Express, Kenneth Branagh knows how to seamlessly adapt beloved works and characters to the silver screen (that’s not including his Shakespearean features!). Bringing 12-year-old criminal Artemis Fowl to life (Ferdia Shaw plays the titular character) should not be a problem, and it’s one of this year’s most anticipated films.

“Eoin Colfer created a landmark series of books and a totally original world of characters. We hope that fans familiar with this charismatic anti-hero, will also join a first-time cinema audience in enjoying a sea of surprises – cunning twists and turns in a typical Artemis Fowl style. His Irish adventures are breathless, exhilarating, energized escapades on a truly global scale. Inspired by his legendary cheekiness and wit, we’ve been privileged to introduce the myth from the page and hopefully create a new hero for the big screen. It’s been a real joy to be on that ride.”

Artemis Fowl, co-starring Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, and Colin Farrell, hits theaters May 29. Check out the trailer and tell us what you think!

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi