Ben Affleck Went ‘Way Back’ (To 2016) To Find His Movie’s Director

Having directed a Best Picture Oscar winner (Argo) and winning a Golden Globe for Best Director, Ben Affleck has some very strong credentials behind the camera. But for his new movie, The Way Back, the producer in Affleck wanted to turn the directorial duties over to someone else so that he could focus on his starring role as an alcoholic ex-jock-turned-coach. He went with a familiar face: Gavin O’Connor, who had worked with Affleck on 2016’s The Accountant. He told us he really trusted O’Connor’s instincts when it came to handling some of the delicate subject matter tackled in the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ben Affleck)

The Way Back opens in theaters on Friday.

