‘The Invisible Man’ Grabs Box Office Throne With $29 Milion Weekend

The Invisible Man was the clear cut winner at the box office with a $29 million debut. Coming in second was Sonic The Hedgehog with $16 million. This weekend’s top 10:
- The Invisible Man – Thriller debuts with an excellent $29 million showing.
- Sonic The Hedgehog – Family film continues to thrive with $16 million.
- The Call of the Wild – Harrison Ford headlined flick takes in $13.2 million
- My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising – Feature racks up $6.3 million and lands in the fourth spot.
- Bad Boys for Life – Latest pairing with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence grosses $4.3 million.
- Birds of Prey – Comic book movie checks in with $4.1 million.
- Impractical Jokers: The Movie – Reality comedy collects $3.5 million.
- 1917 – Acclaimed feature rakes in $2.7 million.
- Brahams: The Boy II – Thriller makes $2.6 million.
- Fantasy Island – Movie hangs on to the final spot with $2.3 million.
Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi