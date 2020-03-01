‘The Invisible Man’ Grabs Box Office Throne With $29 Milion Weekend

The Invisible Man was the clear cut winner at the box office with a $29 million debut. Coming in second was Sonic The Hedgehog with $16 million. This weekend’s top 10:

The Invisible Man – Thriller debuts with an excellent $29 million showing. Sonic The Hedgehog – Family film continues to thrive with $16 million. The Call of the Wild – Harrison Ford headlined flick takes in $13.2 million My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising – Feature racks up $6.3 million and lands in the fourth spot. Bad Boys for Life – Latest pairing with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence grosses $4.3 million. Birds of Prey – Comic book movie checks in with $4.1 million. Impractical Jokers: The Movie – Reality comedy collects $3.5 million. 1917 – Acclaimed feature rakes in $2.7 million. Brahams: The Boy II – Thriller makes $2.6 million. Fantasy Island – Movie hangs on to the final spot with $2.3 million.

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi