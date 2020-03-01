Jodie Turner-Smith Reflects On “Black Resilience” Behind ‘Queen & Slim’ Storyline

Queen & Slim centers on a black man (Daniel Kaluuya) and black woman (Jodie Turner-Smith, making her feature film debut), who are coming home from an uneventful first date. After they are pulled over by a police officer, Slim (Kaluuya) kills the cop in self-defense, leading the pair to go on the run.

Making the film was a gratifying and “incredible” experience for Turner-Smith.”What that entailed was something I had never encountered before,” said Turner-Smith. “Not only that, but it’s not really something where it’s more of like an ensemble cast, it’s more really about Queen and Slim. It’s basically two of us on almost every single page which is pretty intense workwise.”

Click on the media bar to hear Jodie Turner-Smith talk about how “black resilience” is an important element of the feature:

Special features on the release include feature commentary with director/producer Melina Matsoukas and writer/producer Lena Waithe and several featurettes (“A Deeper Meaning,” “Melina & Lena,” “Off The Script,” and “On The Run with Queen & Slim”).

Queen & Slim hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 3.

