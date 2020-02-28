‘Little America’ Serves Up Immigrant Stories … Hold The Politics!

Little America is a fascinating new anthology series, looking at life in the United States today through the lens of immigrants’ stories. Given the fact that immigration has become a hot-button political topic in recent years, you might expect the series to carry a set of political undertones. However, producers Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon told us that they made a rule when the project began: No politics allowed. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kumail Nanjiani & Emily V. Gordon)
Little America is now streaming on Apple TV+.
